WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is hoping to get more people in the north country to work.

The mall will be hosting a job fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. The event will be located at the head of Food Court.

This is a part of the NNY “Get Hired” event that will allow local employers to meet, interview and hire prospects. Some of the businesses include Cornell Cooperative Extension 4H Afterschool Program, Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Thousand Islands Harbor Hotel, North Country Prenatal Perinatal Council, Planned Parenthood of NNY, the ARC of Jefferson-St. Lawrence County and several more. The event is free to attend for all job seekers.

Employers interested in participating in the upcoming Job Fair should contact Karla Noftsier, Marketing Director at Salmon Run Mall at 315-788-9210, extension 205 or karlanoftsier@pyramidmg.com. Full details and information regarding the NNY “Get Hired” Job Fair can be found at www.shopsalmonrunmall.com.