Salmon Run Mall to host virtual job fair, stores hiring for holiday season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall is working to engage the community on what stores are hiring for the holidays and beyond.

The Salmon Run Mall has officially announced that they will hosta virtual job fair for community members. The virtual informativ event will include all mall stores looking to hire for the upcoming holiday season.

The Mall stated that those looking for “additional income, part time, full time, seasonal, keyholder positions, associate positions,” to visit their website.

Additionally, Salmon Run Mall also added that the mall continues to abide by the “Healthy Shoppers Guidelines,” which includes COVID-19 protocols.

The Salmon Run Mall virtual job fair is set to run through the end of October, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.