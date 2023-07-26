WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Salmon Run Mall and Anchor Recovery Center will host its second annual Wellness Day on Thursday, August 10 at the mall.

The event will be a part of National Recovery Month to help promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices. The event will be held in the Best Buy court area.

All nonprofits pertaining to wellness, health and recovery, are invited to participate by contacting the Mall Office at 315-788-9210.

Guests can visit these local organizations which will have booths on display with information, giveaways and activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anchor Recovery Center

Mental Health Association of Jefferson County

ACR Health

Watertown Vet Center

Victims Assistance Center

Planned Parenthood of NNY

PIVOT

And more!

This event is open to the public and free for guests to attend. For more information about the event, visit the mall’s website at www.shopsalmonrunmall.com.