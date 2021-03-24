Salmon Run Mall to reopen arcade, bounce mountain, Regal Stadium 12

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More indoor entertainment opportunities will be available at the Salmon Run Mall in the coming weeks.

The Salmon Run Mall announced on Wednesday that it plans to reopen its Fun on the Run Arcade and Bounce Mountain in the next week. Both entities have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Karla Woods, “both venues have taken the necessary CDC recommended guidelines” regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The Fun on the Run Arcade is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 26, 2021 and Bounce Mountain will reopen on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Additionally, following an announcement from Regal Cinemas on Tuesday, the Mall confirmed that Regal Stadium 12 at the Salmon Run Mall is currently scheduled to reopen at the end of April.

All Salmon Run Mall guests are also urged to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer stations throughout the mall and continue to practice social distancing.