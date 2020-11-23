Salmon Run Mall urges COVID-19 safety as holiday shopping approaches

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the holidays are fast approaching and Black Friday is just days away, the Salmon Run Mall is urging customers to “take safety seriously.”

The Salmon Run Mall has officially released their “Holiday Shopping Guide,” a majority of which features COVID-19 safety precautions, encouraging locals to follow their Healthy Shopping Guidelines and shop early.

Previously this fall, the Salmon Run Mall announced for the first time, that they will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, reopening on Black Friday at 7 a.m.

The Salmon Run Mall listed the following guidelines for holiday shoppers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Requirement of face masks

Social distance a minimum of six feet from other party’s

Use hand sanitizer while visiting the mall

Don’t walk and eat or drink

Don’t talk on the phone without a mask

Follow directional floor prompts

Additionally, the mall urges customers or employees to stay home if COVID-19 symptoms are presented. Those guests or employees with a temperature over 100 degrees or with flu-like symptoms are prohibited from visiting the property.

In preparation for the holidays, the Salmon Run Mall also encourages customers to avoid crowds by shopping on lower traffic days.

Full hours and promotions can be viewed on the Salmon Run Mall website.

