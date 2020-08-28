Salmonella tainted peaches expands to 12 states nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Center of Disease Control continues to warn consumers on the Salmonella outbreak linked to peaches, as the outbreak has spread to 12 states.

The CDC has continued the investigation stemming from the original bagged peach recall on August 19 from Aldi.

New developments in the investigations recalled peach salsa and gift baskets made with Prima Wawona Peaches.

Consumers are warned to avoid eating, serving or selling recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona, Wawona Packing Company, LLC, or any food made with these peaches.

Prima Wawona expanded their recall, now including bulk and loose peaches sold throughout August 3.

The CDC reports that the current Salmonella outbreak has sickened 78 people in 12 states, with 23 hospitalizations. The states include Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

