LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for the Lewis County Kettle Campaign.

The organization said it helped nearly 50 people in Lewis County in 2022 with food, medicine, clothing and assisted in fulfilling other needs due to the initiative.

For more information or to sign up, call Snow Belt Housing at 315-376-2639 extension 6. Businesses that sign up are encouraged to allow employees to participate in the program.