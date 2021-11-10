Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign returning to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall

FILE – A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity’s red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Lynden, Wash. In the wake of the most devastating public-health emergency in a century and the resulting economic uncertainty, Americans provided more charitable dollars to United Way Worldwide than any other nonprofit focused on direct aid, followed by the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to new rankings by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salvation Army is ready to kick off its 2021 Red Kettle season.

The Salvation Army Watertown will bring back its red kettles to the Salmon Run Mall for the 2021 Christmas season on November 11. This is the 53rd year the Salvation Army and Salmon Run Mall have partnered around the holidays for this campaign.

According to Salvation Army Watertown Commanding Officer Captain Elizabeth Nicoll, the red kettle campaign raise $6,500 in 2020 at the Salmon Run Mall.

“The money raised from the kettles stays right in Watertown,” Captain Nicoll said in a press release. “With the lasting effects of COVID-19, we are working to raise even more this year to meet the increased need for our services in Watertown.”

This year for the 2021 campaign, local businesses and community groups will again compete in “So You Think You Can Ring?,” which is a challenge to help raise additional money for the Watertown area.

Along with spare change and cash, the red kettles will also accept digital payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal. Donors can tap their smartphones against the sign or scan the QR code at the kettle to donate digitally.

Salvation Army red kettles will be located at the Salmon Run Mall from November 11 to December 31, 2021.