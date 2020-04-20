Samantha of Zehr’s Flowers tells us what it means to be Living Local in the North Country

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samantha Widrick of Zehr’s Flowers and Landscaping spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about their success as a thriving local business in the North Country.
Zehr’s has been in business for almost twenty years. Samantha said she believes the key to their success is a combination of their hard working employees, integrity, honesty, dependability and inspiration.
Zehr’s moved into a new facility, which has allowed them to expand and grow more plants of a greater variety.
When asked what Living Local means to them, Samantha said it’s all about being involved in the community and shopping local.
Watch the full Business Spotlight in the video above.
