WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center, as part of an initiative, is prepared to treat and stabilize trauma patients and aims for a community approach to injury prevention. Samaritan is applying for Level III Adult Trauma Center Designation through the NYS Department of Health.

For individuals 44 years of age and under the leading cause of death and disability is injuries and violence. The following advocacy organizations have come together as part of a coalition to bring awareness to this cause:

Injury Free Coalition for Kids®;

Safe Kids Worldwide;

Safe States Alliance;

The American Trauma Society;

The American Academy of Pediatrics;

Besmart;

A division of Everytown for Gun Safety;

The Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research;

The Trauma Centers of America Association; and

JPMA Cares a division of the Juvenile Products and Manufacturers Association.

With almost 1000 patients presenting with preventable injuries in Samaritan’s emergency department this year, awareness and education for community members to make better choices and prevent injuries are of key importance.

“Our team has been working on this designation and are fully prepared to care for local patients. Outside of the clinical needs, community education is key; prevention is key. Acknowledging and celebrating this Injury Prevention Day is the start of our public outreach efforts.” Dr. Daniel Bryden, General Surgeon and Chief of the Trauma Program at Samaritan

The following is a list of areas to focus on preventing injuries:

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) safety;

Daycare safety;

Fire safety;

Firearm injury prevention;

Home safety;

Motor vehicle safety;

Playground safety;

Poison prevention;

Safe teen driving;

Sports injury prevention;

Water safety; and

Wheeled sports safety.

You can learn more about how to reduce injuries and be safe on the Injury-Free website.