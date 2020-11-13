Samaritan announces new COVID-19 drive-up testing location in anticipation of winter weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical has announced that they are changing the location of their COVID-19 drive-up testing site.

Samaritan Medical Center’s COVID-19 drive-up testing site will officially be moved to the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza. Samaritan stated that this is in preparation of winter weather, and will be a “more suitable long-term location.” This change will go into effect on November 16, 2020.

According to Samaritan, the new site will continue as a drive-up site, but patients will be tested in their vehicles in an existing garage bay. This will help protect staff and patients from winter weather.

The Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza is located on 1575 Washington Street in Watertown, N.Y., directly behind North Country Orthopaedic Group.

Samaritan has reported that their drive-up testing site is an official NYS Collection Site. They offer up to 300 free tests per week to those wishing to be tested, testing on average, 50 patients per day.

LATEST STORIES: