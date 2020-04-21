Samaritan announces temporary changes to clinics, outpatient services in response to furloughs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – In response to changing patient volumes and recent staff furloughs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan Health has announced temporary changes to its outpatient clinics and services.

The changes expand upon a previous consolidation of Samaritan’s Family Health Centers in late March, in which clinics in Cape Vincent, Lacona and Sackets Harbor temporarily closed and patients were referred clinics in Clayton, Adams and LeRay, respectively.

Outpatient clinic changes are as follows:

Patients of the Sackets Harbor and LeRay Family Health Centers will now be seen the Health & Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St., Watertown

LeRay Urgent Care will remain open and ready to serve all patient needs, but hours will be reduced to 7 days a week from 9am – 5pm.

Samaritan Rheumatology patients will now be seen at the Health & Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St., Watertown

Samaritan Plastic Surgery patients will be seen at the General Surgery Office, 826 Washington St. in Watertown, effective April 27th.

Outpatient imaging and lab services changes are as follows:

Clayton Lab & X-Ray hours are now Monday – Friday from 8am – 4pm

Coffeen Street Lab & X-Ray hours are now 7 days a week from 9am – 5pm

Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza Lab, X-Ray and Ultrasound hours will continue to be Monday – Friday from 8am – 4pm

Adams Lab & X-Ray hours are now Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm

LeRay Lab, X-Ray and Ultrasound hours are now Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm

North Country Orthopaedic Group Lab Station is now closed until further notice

North Country Neurology Lab Station (Dr. Latif’s Office) is now closed until further notice

Previous changes that are still in effect:

Cape Vincent Family Health Center patients will continue to be seen at the Clayton Family Health Center

Lacona Family Health Center patients will continue to be seen at the Adams Family Health Center.

Samaritan is encouraging the public to use these community-based sites, rather than the hospital, for all lab, x-ray and ultrasounds. All phone and fax numbers will remain the same.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.