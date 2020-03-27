Samaritan assures North Country, ‘We are prepared’

WATERTOWN, NY. (WWTI) – Vivian Keenan, MD, a Pulmonologist at Samaritan Medical Center and Lindsay Bickel, BSRT, a Respiratory Therapist at Samaritan spoke to the community today regarding the current ventilator and staffing situation at the hospital.

Samaritan currently has 33 ventilators at the hospital, with an adequate and proper staff to operate all machines if necessary. The ventilators at Samaritan are all for single patient use.

There has been research done for turning a single patient ventilator into a two patient ventilator during emergency situations. Samaritan has yet to convert any of their machines to two patient machines, but the staff at Samaritan are still monitoring new information.

The ventilators at Samaritan will be reserved for the most critical cases. Any patient in need of a ventilator would need to be attached to the machine for 10 to 14 days.

Samaritan is urging their patients and the community to stay at home and stay calm, reassuring North Country residents that they are prepared to take care of the community’s healthcare needs.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.