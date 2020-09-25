Samaritan Auxiliary awards scholarships to help employees advance careers

From left: Melissa Schmitt, Assistant Treasurer of the Samaritan Auxiliary, presents scholarship checks to Jessica Helms and Ashlie Hall, both Samaritan LPNs studying to becoming RNs.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Samaritan Auxiliary has awarded two employes with scholarhsips.

The Samaritan Auxiliary, an organization that serves the needs of Samaritan Medical Center, Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village, has awarded two $1,500 scholarships.

The Auxiliary awarded both Jessica Helm and Ashlie Hall to help advance their education.

The first awardee, Jessica Helm is currently a Licensed Practical Nurse Scrub Tech in Samaritan’s Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children. Helm is a 16-year Samaritan Medical Center employee an is attending Excelsior College to become a registered nurse.

The second recipient, Ashlie Hall is a Licensed Practical Nurse at Samaritan Summit Village. Hall is an 11-year LMP and is attending St. Joseph’s College of Nursing to become a registered nurse.

“Today, more than ever before, education plays a vital role in career advancement, especially in the field of healthcare,” says Berline Dodard, Samaritan Auxiliary Board President. “Working and going to school at the same time is never easy, and these scholarships are one way we can support Samaritan employees who are pursuing a degree to advance within their current field or to enter a new healthcare field.”

The Samaritan Auxiliary awards two scholarships to Samaritan employees annually.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.