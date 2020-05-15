Samaritan Auxiliary’s One Night, One Diamond event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Auxiliary has canceled the 2020 One Night, One Diamond event. The event was originally scheduled for March 28, then postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19 and is now being canceled for the year.

The organization stated the following in a release:

Samaritan Auxiliary continues to be committed to our mission of serving as ambassadors and volunteers to support healthcare programs and improving the quality of care in the Samaritan system through volunteer activities and financial support. The One Night, One Diamond event is Samaritan Auxiliary’s only community fundraising event. It has been extremely successful in raising the funds needed to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for Samaritan Medical Center through the generosity of our event sponsors, donors, and our supporters that purchased tickets. Samaritan Auxiliary

The proceeds from this year’s event are designated to support Samaritan’s new Mohs micrographic surgery service. For the first time in the North Country, Mohs micrographic surgery will be offered at Samaritan Medical Center to treat skin cancer. The specialized tissue-conserving surgical technique offers the highest skin cancer cure rate, while preserving uninvolved skin around the cancer. Dr. Nathanial Miletta, Chief of Mohs Surgery at Samaritan will be leading the effort.

The Mohs equipment for the program is in place. The Auxiliary is hopeful they can present the check for the equipment to Samaritan Medical Center in the near future. They are hoping sponsors, donors and ticket holders will be able to continue to support the Auxiliary in the effort.

For those who have purchased tickets and would like to donate the ticket purchase to the Mohs equipment, they don’t need to take any further action. The Auxiliary will assume that is the option chosen if they don’t hear from those supporters. For those who are unable to support the cause this year, the Auxiliary says they fully understand the unusual circumstances and the economic impact the pandemic has created. For a ticket refund, the Auxiliary can be contacted at onod2@shsny.com or 315-408-7895.

We thank the community for the support they have provided to Samaritan Auxiliary’s One Night, One Diamond event over the past 15 years. We look forward to the day when we can once again gather together to celebrate in support of the advancement of healthcare at Samaritan Medical Center. Samaritan Auxiliary

