WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan’s “One Night, One Diamond” event will again return this year in a virtual format.

This was announced by the Samaritan Auxiliary on March 14 in preparation for the event on March 26, 2022. The event will be virtual for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19 percautions.

However, Samaritan said that “One Night, One Diamond,” this year will mainly honor all of its caregivers, specifically highlighting their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will include a video message to Samaritan Caregivers from community members, as well as Samaritan’s Dr. David Rechlin.

“This past year presented a series of challenges amidst the COVID-19 Omicron surge as our Samaritan Caregivers, regardless of their role within the system, stepped up to those challenges and worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the community. Their efforts have been nothing short of caring, thoughtful, committed, compassionate, and courageous,” Samaritan said in a press release.

Samaritan also confirmed that all proceeds from the 2022 event will purchase an ultraviolet disinfection device used in the advanced terminal sanitization of rooms. This is effective against many microorganisms including COVID-19. Proceeds will also support the purchase of Sleep Diagnostics Systems for the Samaritan Sleep Lab.

To further honor its employees, all will be automatically entered to win the 1-carat lab-grown diamond donated by Cook’s Jewelers, a two-night getaway package at Lake Placid’s Mirror Lake Inn, a one-night package at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, a one night stay for two in the Royal Suite at Single Castle and a gift bag with essentials from the Scrub Hub.

To participate in this year’s One Night, One Diamond, visit the Samaritan Health website. RSVPs are requested by March 23. Questions are being directed to event chairperson Irene Carman at onod2@shsny.com