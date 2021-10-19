Samaritan, Buffalo’s Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announce oncology partnership

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan’s medical oncology services are now affiliated with a cancer center in Buffalo.

On October 18, Samaritan Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York announced a new affiliation. According to Samaritan, Roswell Park is the only facility in Central and Upstate New York designated by the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center.

With the agreement, two full-time medical oncologists at the Walker Center will become employees of the Rosewell Park Care Network and continue providing care for patients at the Walker Center. This includes Florence P. Arnold, M.D., and Ihsan U. Haq, M.D.

This new affiliation will specifically link the medical oncology service provided at Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care with the Roswell Park Care Network, offering patients in the North Country access to the latest approaches and best practices in cancer treatment.

“When opened in 2018, the Walker Center for Cancer Care represented a $16 million investment in the health of our community and changed the way cancer care is delivered in our region,” Samaritan President and CEO Thomas Carman said in a press release. “This collaboration with the Roswell Park Care Network bolsters this investment and allows us to bring nationally recognized care to the North Country.”

“We are very pleased to partner with the high-quality oncology program at Samaritan and to work collaboratively to expand the therapies and services available to cancer patients in the North Country. Together, we will provide seamless access to services these individuals would otherwise have to travel hours for, starting with multidisciplinary care and access to oncology and surgical subspecialists,” added Thomas Schwaab, MD, PhD, a urologic oncologist and Chief of Strategy, Business Development and Outreach at Roswell Park.

Samaritan stated that patients, employees and medical staff physicians affiliated with Samaritan Helth will be able to participate in Roswell Park Care Network’s community education, cancer prevention, clinic care and professional educational programs.

Oncology patients at Samaritan Health will also have access to a broad array of innovative treatments, clinical trials and benefit from the knowledge of specialists and subspecialist experts at Rosewell Park.