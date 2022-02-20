WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center announced that Jan Turcotte, MD, has been elected into the board of governors for Healthcare Trustees of New York State. Turcotte is the current chair of the Medical Center Board and has filled many different roles at Samaritan over the years.

She served as Chairperson of the Credentials and Operating Room – Ambulatory Surgical Unit committees, as well as Chairperson of the Department of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Surgery. She also was President of the Medical Staff in 1992.

Additionally, Turcotte previously held roles with the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, YMCA, Hospice of Jefferson County, and the Northern New York Community Foundation. She has also served on the Board of Trustees of Samaritan Medical Center for several years.

She was nominated for the role on the board by Catherine Burns Quencer who is the former Chairperson of Samaritan Medical Center’s Board of Trustees and outgoing member of the HTNYS Board. In the new position, Turcotte will collaborate with a team of trustees representing hospitals, continuing care organizations, and health systems from across New York state.

The Board has the responsibility to provide guidance on and assist HTNYS activities and programs that aim to strengthen the voluntary healthcare system through improved leadership and increased involvement by healthcare trustees.

More information about Turcotte, her contributions to the North Country, and her new position can be found on the Samaritan Medical Center website.