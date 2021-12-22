WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The upcoming holidays will impact local COVID-19 testing sites.

Samaritan Health announced its holiday closures and hours on Tuesday. This includes closures affecting its main hospital, walk-in lab and x-ray services and the COVID-19 testing site.

According to Samaritan, its drive-up COVID-19 testing site will be closed on both Christmas Day, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.

Main hospital registration will provide no scheduled services on December 24 and December 31 but will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will only be closed for the day on December 25. It will reopen to normal hours and services on January 1, 2022.

Walk-in lab and w-ray services at the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza in Watertown will be closed on December 24, December 25, December 31 and January 1.

The Adams Family Health Center will also close its lab and x-ray services on December 24, December 27, December 29 and December 31.

All Samaritan clinics and the resource line will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31, 2021.