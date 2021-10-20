Samaritan drive-up COVID-19 testing open to asymptomatic individuals for a fee

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An additional COVID-19 testing site is now open to those with no symptoms of the virus.

Samaritan Health announced on Wednesday that its drive-up COVID-19 testing site will offer PCR testing to individuals with no symptoms. This includes those who may have been exposed to the virus or who need a test for travel purposes.

According to Samaritan, a PCR test is not a rapid test, but it is considered the most accurate for testing for COVID-19. These tests are available for a fee of $100, which must be paid with a credit card.

Samaritan added that a fee is required as some insurance companies will not pay for COVID-19 testing that is deemed “not medically necessary.” Testing for recreational or travel purposes falls under this category.

Appointments are required to be tested at the site. These must be made online on the Samaritan Health website. When making an appointment, patients will be asked a series of questions and will be able to choose an appointment date and time before paying.

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms will be instructed to call the Samaritan Resource Line at 315-755-3100. Symptomatic individuals may receive expedited testing that is typically covered by insurance.

PCR testing appointments are available Wednesday through Saturday. Samaritan confirmed that if demand increases, more appointments will be opened. Samaritan’s Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Site is located on 1575 Washington Street.