WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Samaritan Drive-Up Testing Site, located at the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown, has updated its hours of operation.

The Drive-up Testing Site is now operating Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

To schedule a test for COVID-19 symptoms, or for COVID-19 questions or information, Samaritan’s Resource Line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 315-755-3100.

The site updated its hours due to a change in requirements for patient COVID-19 testing before surgical and outpatient procedures to a shorter timeframe, as well as to align better with clinic hours and support staff availability.

Most hospitals require a COVID-19 test before a surgery or procedure. Samaritan’s Drive-Up Testing Site can do this regardless of where surgery is to be performed. Tests can be scheduled through the pre-encounter department by calling 315-785-5700.