Samaritan employees support Wear Red Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Friday, February 7, 2020, over 50 Samaritan Medical Center employees gathered for their annual photo for Wear Red Day. There were photos taken from each area of the Samaritan System.

The Samaritan Heart Walk Team “Getting to the Heart of the Matter” has already begun making plans to raise awareness and will walk in the 2020 North Country Heart Walk at Jefferson Community College on May 2.

Heart Walk Heroes join together annually for this important event to raise money to support heart health science, helping scientists develop lifesaving breakthroughs.

