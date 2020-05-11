Samaritan encourages community to join in on ‘Experience Week’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – In light of current events, Samaritan Experience Week celebrations look different this year. Samaritan Medical Center is inviting the community to join in on their week of showing Samaritan pride each day. The institution typically celebrates internally each year.

Anyone who takes photos of their Samaritan pride can send them to info@shsny.com.

Samaritan kicked off the Experience Week today with “Mask Monday,” in which people were encouraged to take a selfie of themselves in their masks.

Tomorrow is “Wear White Tuesday.” The founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, was born on May 12. Samaritan is encouraging everyone to wear white to honor nurses everywhere.

Wednesday is “Wellness Wednesday.” Samaritan is encouraging everyone to share photos of themselves showing how they are staying well during the epidemic, including handwashing, exercising, playing with pets and more.

Thursday is “Thoughtful Thursday,” in which members of the community are encouraged to send a note of gratitude to a Samaritan staff member. This can be done online here.

On Friday, Samaritan is encouraging everyone to practice “Six-Foot Friday” and send photos of themselves practicing social distancing.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.