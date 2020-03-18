Samaritan Family Health Centers in Cape Vincent, Sackets Harbor, Lacona closing temporarily

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Samaritan Family Health Centers in Cape Vincent, Lacona and Sackets Harbor will close temporarily effective March 18. Patients of these facilities will be seen at larger nearby health centers in Clayton, Adams and LeRay, respectively.

Precautionary measures are being taken to assist in controlling patient traffic flow and support staff in smaller care centers. Patients are still able to call their normal doctor’s office. Calls will be routed to the temporary partnering center.

Samaritan Family Health Network will be implementing some changes to the way patients visit their health centers. More telemedicine options will be available and a limit on the number of patients allowed in waiting rooms are just some of the steps being taken in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line can be reached at 315-755-3100.

