Samaritan Foundation accepting applications for nurse practitioner scholarship

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country nursing students can now apply for a local scholarship opportunity through the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.

Starting Tuesday June 1, the Samaritan Foundation will begin accepting applications for the 4th Annual Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship.

The Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship was first established in 2018 through the Foundation, by Peters who was a retied nurse from Samaritan Medical Center. Peters was a graduate of the former House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and served as a staff RN and a nurse manager of Samaritan’s Medical/Surgical, Orthopedic and Alternate Level of Care units for over 20 years.

Peters passed away in March 2020.

“Susan so generously established this scholarship to promote the nurse practitioner profession because she felt there is an increasing need for these professionals due to the nationwide shortage of physicians,” said Samaritan Foundation and Community Services Vice President Beth Fipps.

The scholarship was started to allow registered nurses to advance their careers as nurse practitioners.

To be eligible for this scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must be a registered nurse with a minimum of two full years’ working experience

Medical and surgical experience preferred, but not necessary

Must be a resident of either Jefferson or Lewis County

Eligible to apply after successful completion of first semester in a Nurse Practitioner program with at least a B average.

Additionally, as a part of the application, registered nurses are required to describe why they are pursuing their nurse practitioner degree and where, or if they have a financial need. Two letters of recommendation and a transcript must be submitted with the application.

Annually, two scholarships are awarded through the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship. The 2020 Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship recipients were Cindy Keenan and Lindsey Williams.

The application period for the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship opens June 1, 2021 and concludes July 15, 2021. A scholarship award announcement will take place on August 1, 2021.