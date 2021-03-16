Samaritan Health announces new Chief Information Officer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health announced its new Chief Information Officer on Tuesday.

According to Samaritan, the position will be filled by Joel P. Benware. CIO Benware will join Samaritan’s administration and senior leadership team after 21-years in the information technology field.

Most recently, Benware held senior leadership roles at Northwestern Medical Center, serving as Chief Information, Innovation and Compliance Officer between 2013-2019 and as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer since 2019.

Additionally prior to these roles he worked as Chief Information Officer of Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, NY, and Chief Technology Officer at the Albany College of Pharmacy.

Benware shared his excitement on his new role.

I am excited join Samaritan Medical Center and work with a team of innovative leaders who leverage technology to solve complex health care issues,” stated Benware. “Our key focus is to make sure our business and clinical processes are efficient, enabling our caregivers to keep full attention on the patient. We also strive to deliver health information in a secure, convenient way that allows each patient to participate in their health and wellness journey and make decisions with their care team.”

Samaritan Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Carman also commented on Benware joining the Health system.

“We are pleased to welcome Joel to the leadership team at Samaritan,” shared Carman. “His strong technical background and his understanding of the unique technological challenges and opportunities faced by the healthcare industry will serve us well. We look forward to his leadership and guidance as we continue to make the latest advancements in care for our patients, residents and community members.”

Benware began his employment at Samaritan on March 1, 2021.