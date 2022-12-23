WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health clinics will close early on Friday, according to a press release from the health system.

Samaritan confirmed that clinics will close at noon on Friday, December 23 ahead of the massive winter storm.

This includes clinics in Watertown and surrounding areas. The early closure affects the following facilities:

Samaritan’s Adams Family Health Center

Samaritan’s Clayton Family Health Center

Samaritan’s LeRay Family Health Center

Samaritan Gastroenterology

Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza

Samaritan Dermatology

Samaritan Pulmonology

Samaritan General Surgery

Samaritan Orthopedics

Samaritan Rheumatology

Samaritan Pain Management Center

Samaritan Wound Care Center

Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat Group

Samaritan’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care

Samaritan Outpatient Behavioral Health and Addiction Services will only be open for inpatient appointments until noon, but will offer telehealth appointments for the rest of the day.

Additionally, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center located on Coffeen Street in Watertown will be closed Friday.

Samaritan Medical Center remains open 24/7 and those with emergency health situations are urged to call 911.