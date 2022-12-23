WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health clinics will close early on Friday, according to a press release from the health system.
Samaritan confirmed that clinics will close at noon on Friday, December 23 ahead of the massive winter storm.
This includes clinics in Watertown and surrounding areas. The early closure affects the following facilities:
- Samaritan’s Adams Family Health Center
- Samaritan’s Clayton Family Health Center
- Samaritan’s LeRay Family Health Center
- Samaritan Gastroenterology
- Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza
- Samaritan Dermatology
- Samaritan Pulmonology
- Samaritan General Surgery
- Samaritan Orthopedics
- Samaritan Rheumatology
- Samaritan Pain Management Center
- Samaritan Wound Care Center
- Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat Group
- Samaritan’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care
Samaritan Outpatient Behavioral Health and Addiction Services will only be open for inpatient appointments until noon, but will offer telehealth appointments for the rest of the day.
Additionally, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center located on Coffeen Street in Watertown will be closed Friday.
Samaritan Medical Center remains open 24/7 and those with emergency health situations are urged to call 911.