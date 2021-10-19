Samaritan Health confirms COVID-19 cases at all long-term care facilities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health confirmed new COVID-19 cases at every one of its long-term care facilities on Monday.

In the first update on October 18, Samaritan Health announced that a staff member at its Summit Village tests positive for the coronavirus during routine testing. This led to an initial pause in family visitation.

Shortly after, Samaritan confirmed that an additional three staff members at Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing tested positive for the virus. All residents and staff in both the Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facilities were then tested and no residents were found to be positive.

However, as per guidelines from New York State, visitation was paused for the entire facility for 14 days. Fence and window visitations will be available as alternatives.

Additionally, on Monday, the health system addressed a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at the Samaritan Keep Home nursing facility. According to Samaritan, an additional five residents and four staff members tested positive for the virus.

As of October 18 in the afternoon, 18 residents were positive for the virus. All families of the residents have been contacted. All positive residents are in isolation and many are receiving monoclonal antibody therapy.

Contact tracing is continuing and all other residents and staff in the facility will continue to be tested. Family visitation at the Keep Home remains paused.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at all Samaritan Health long-term care facilities in Watertown: