WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A long-standing COVID-19 testing site has closed its doors.

On April 1, Samaritan Health’s COVID-19 drive-up testing site at 1575 Washington Street officially closed, according to a press release.

This testing site has been open since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Also on April 1, Samaritan Medical Center lifted COVID-19 testing requirements prior to outpatient surgical procedures. This was in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidance.

However, surgical patients scheduled for an inpatient post-surgery or any surgical patient with symptoms may be required to test at the provider’s discretion.

All patients will be screened for any COVID019 symptoms before their procedures. Samaritan said that any sick patient will be rescheduled for their surgical procedure.

A full list of community-based COVID-19 testing sites can be found online.