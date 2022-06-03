WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health celebrated its employees for years of service at its Annual Service Awards Banquet on May 16.

This included employees who had reached twenty-year-in-service or more milestones in 2021.

Honorees were awarded by Samaritan leadership including Samaritan Medical Center President and CEO Thomas H. Carman.

“It takes a special person to go into healthcare. Someone who is caring and willing to give of themselves. We are honored to celebrate our Samaritan Caregivers who have dedicated their careers to Samaritan, our patients/residents, and their team members,” Carman said in a press release. “We cannot thank them enough for their loyalty and dedication. While these last two years through the pandemic have been challenging, all Samaritan Caregivers have been caring, committed, and courageous.

Samaritan started by honoring Debra Lashway, who has served the health system for 45 years.

Employees awarded for 40 years were Debra Farmer, Gale Freeman, Mary Gregory, Laura Houppert, Margaret Macaulay, Kelly Scee, and Diane Tibbles.

For 35 years were Kelly S. Burnash, Randal K. Halaburka, James P. King, Anthony J. Marra, Lisa L. Pittman, Lori A. Plantz, and Debra A. Sumell.

30 years celebrated were Tina Marie Ackerman, Robert C. Ackley Jr., Evelyn R. Aviste, Kelly Reese Barker, Diane A. Chisamore, Amy E. Collins, Mary E. Gregory, Jennifer J. Haley, Jody L. Hewitt, Kimberly A. Jackson, Bonnie Louise Labarge, Stacey Michelle Mack, Debra Marino, Beverly M. Monica, Sandra Lee Netto, and Nicole R. Simmons.

Dawn Bastien, Monica J. Campbell, Brianne Nicole Castro, Pamela J. Childers, Cherene L. Derosia, Keitha R. Dupee, Patti Ann Freeman, Paul E. Gillette, Cynthia E. Hall, Debra S. Hamilton, Leisa F. Hamm, Tammie Hulbert, Jean R. Kress, Christopher Martin Lavin, Jennifer Eliza Lundy-Kalin, Randy J. Marino, Ruth H. Powell, Marco Schmidt, Betty Shelmidine, Sharon L. Sourwine, John Stano, Anne M. Tyler, Julie A. Verne, and Danny W. Vincent were all recognized for 25 years.

Lastly, Kelly R. Brasel, Rose M. Busler, Terrance L. Cavanaugh, Mark K. Cloonan, Tonya Rae Covington, Gail Francine Dennie, Crystal Lynn DeWitt, Raiona Rae Fleming, Catherine A. Ford, Todd H. Fuller, Jody Renee Hanson, Garett Joseph Hayes, Lorraine E. Hoffman, Norma Jean Hunter, Scott J. Jacobs, Norravith Mathison, Carolyn Orton, Shelia Sheehan, Karen Elizabeth Stewart, Patricia A. Thomas, Sandra L. Veley, Laurie Jo Wayte, and Kristin Elizabeth A. Worden were honored for 20 years of service to Samaritan Health.