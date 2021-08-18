Samaritan Health implements $15 minimum wage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has implemented a minimum wage increase.

On Wednesday, Samaritan Health announced that it is adopting a $15 minimum wage, which is a raise of current and starting wages of 19%. According to Samaritan, this will benefit approximately 1,300 current employees and all new hires. Employees working the evening and night shift will receive an additional compensating differential.

“Our workforce has shown tremendous resilience, going above and beyond to serve the health care needs of our community,” Samaritan Health President and CEO Thomas H. Carman said in a press release. “We have instituted a substantial increase in our minimum wage from $12.61 to $15.00 allowing Samaritan to deliver continued outstanding care by ensuring we retain our talent while attracting new staff.”

Samaritan added that it is actively hiring staff. The health system reported a 50% increase in open positions since the end of 2020.

Job openings at Samaritan include positions in food service, environmental services, registration, billing, office support, certified nursing assistants, home health aides, nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and more.

Wage increases will be implemented immediately. Samaritan employees will remain eligible for merit-based wage increases throughout the year.