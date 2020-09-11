Samaritan Health lays off 51 employees following anticipated $10 million revenue deficit

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has announced reconstruction of staff and programming following a anticipated $10 million revenue shortfall for the year.

Samaritan Health announced on September 10 that reconstruction and operational changes have been made following economic fallout resulting from COVID-19. Samaritan leadership announced that 51 employees will be laid off, ad 44 open positions will not be filled.

Additionally, 21 employees that were placed on furlough in April 2020 will have their furlough extended. The return date for these employees has not been announced.

According to Samaritan, these cuts will result in a $5 million cost reduction from healthcare salaries.

The following programs and departments will also face changes during this reconstruction:

Suspension of the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program and Adult Day Health Care

Elimination of Samaritan’s Transportation Department

Consolidation of clinics in Sackets, Lacona and Cape Vincent into a larger clinic

Permanent closure of LeRay Urgent Care effective Sunday, September 13

Continual closure of lab draw stations art Orthopedics and North Country Neurology practice

Samaritan Health also stated that continuing from April 2020 is the 15% pay cut for all senior management positions, deferment of all merit increases for management and the suspension of new capital construction projects.

“We have long believed employees to be our strongest asset,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Carman. “These decisions were not made lightly, and all measures taken reflect our best efforts to sustain the viability of this important healthcare system for years to come. Our commitment to patient care has not wavered and we look forward to the day when the national and local economic situation allows us to resume our full, comprehensive slate of quality services.”

According to Samaritan, these changes were made following the revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health system faced a lower volume of patients, higher costs for PPE and coronavirus testing. Additionally, lower CARES Act relief than expected.

The health system did confirm however that those impacted are eligible to apply for the 200 open critical positions within the system and will be offered a severance package if internal employment is not found.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.