Samaritan Health outpatient services to observe limited holiday hours

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Outpatient services in the North Country will have limited hours for the upcoming holidays.

Samaritan Health has announced that outpatient locations and services in the North Country will have limited hours during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Additionally, Samaritan urges patients to call ahead before visiting any Samaritan locations due to schedule changes. Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department will remain open 24/7 throughout the holiday season for emergency care.

All limited hours for outpatients locations are listed below.

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Adams Family Health Center – closes at noon

Clayton Family Health Center – closes at noon

ENT/GI – closed

General Surgery – closed

LeRay Family Health Center – closes at noon

Plastic Surgery – closed

Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closes at noon

Pulmonology – closes at noon

Samaritan Dermatology – closes at noon

Samaritan Pain Management – closed

Samaritan Rheumatology – closes at noon

Samaritan Urology – closes at noon

Samaritan Wound Care Center – closes at noon

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closes at noon

Friday, December 25, 2020

Adams Family Health Center – closed

Clayton Family Health Center – closed

ENT/GI – closed

General Surgery – closed

LeRay Family Health Center – closed

Outpatient Behavioral Health – closed

Plastic Surgery – closed

Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closed

Pulmonology – closed

Samaritan Dermatology – closed

Samaritan Pain Management – closed

Samaritan Rheumatology – closed

Samaritan Urology – closed

Samaritan Wound Care Center – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closed

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Adams Family Health Center – closes at 3PM

Clayton Family Health Center – closes at 3PM

ENT/GI – closed

General Surgery – closed

LeRay Family Health Center – closes at 3PM

Outpatient Behavioral Health – closes at 3PM

Plastic Surgery – closed

Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closes at 3PM

Pulmonology – closes at noon

Samaritan Dermatology – closes at 3PM

Samaritan Pain Management – closed

Samaritan Rheumatology – closes at 3PM

Samaritan Urology – closes at 3PM

Samaritan Wound Care Center – closes at 3PM

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closes at noon

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closes at 3PM

Friday, January 1, 2021

Adams Family Health Center – closed

Clayton Family Health Center – closed

ENT/GI – closed

General Surgery – closed

LeRay Family Health Center – closed

Outpatient Behavioral Health – closed

Plastic Surgery – closed

Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closed

Pulmonology – closed

Samaritan Dermatology – closed

Samaritan Pain Management – closed

Samaritan Rheumatology – closed

Samaritan Urology – closed

Samaritan Wound Care Center – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closed

