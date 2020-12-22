Samaritan Health outpatient services to observe limited holiday hours

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Outpatient services in the North Country will have limited hours for the upcoming holidays.
Samaritan Health has announced that outpatient locations and services in the North Country will have limited hours during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Additionally, Samaritan urges patients to call ahead before visiting any Samaritan locations due to schedule changes. Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department will remain open 24/7 throughout the holiday season for emergency care.
All limited hours for outpatients locations are listed below.
Thursday, December 24, 2020
- Adams Family Health Center – closes at noon
- Clayton Family Health Center – closes at noon
- ENT/GI – closed
- General Surgery – closed
- LeRay Family Health Center – closes at noon
- Plastic Surgery – closed
- Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closes at noon
- Pulmonology – closes at noon
- Samaritan Dermatology – closes at noon
- Samaritan Pain Management – closed
- Samaritan Rheumatology – closes at noon
- Samaritan Urology – closes at noon
- Samaritan Wound Care Center – closes at noon
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closes at noon
Friday, December 25, 2020
- Adams Family Health Center – closed
- Clayton Family Health Center – closed
- ENT/GI – closed
- General Surgery – closed
- LeRay Family Health Center – closed
- Outpatient Behavioral Health – closed
- Plastic Surgery – closed
- Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closed
- Pulmonology – closed
- Samaritan Dermatology – closed
- Samaritan Pain Management – closed
- Samaritan Rheumatology – closed
- Samaritan Urology – closed
- Samaritan Wound Care Center – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closed
Thursday, December 31, 2020
- Adams Family Health Center – closes at 3PM
- Clayton Family Health Center – closes at 3PM
- ENT/GI – closed
- General Surgery – closed
- LeRay Family Health Center – closes at 3PM
- Outpatient Behavioral Health – closes at 3PM
- Plastic Surgery – closed
- Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closes at 3PM
- Pulmonology – closes at noon
- Samaritan Dermatology – closes at 3PM
- Samaritan Pain Management – closed
- Samaritan Rheumatology – closes at 3PM
- Samaritan Urology – closes at 3PM
- Samaritan Wound Care Center – closes at 3PM
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closes at noon
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closes at 3PM
Friday, January 1, 2021
- Adams Family Health Center – closed
- Clayton Family Health Center – closed
- ENT/GI – closed
- General Surgery – closed
- LeRay Family Health Center – closed
- Outpatient Behavioral Health – closed
- Plastic Surgery – closed
- Plaza Family Health Center (Watertown) – closed
- Pulmonology – closed
- Samaritan Dermatology – closed
- Samaritan Pain Management – closed
- Samaritan Rheumatology – closed
- Samaritan Urology – closed
- Samaritan Wound Care Center – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Imaging – closed
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Lab & X-Ray – closed
