Samaritan Health raises wages for unionized registered nurses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has reached an agreement with the New York State Nurses Association to raise their unionized registered nurses’ wages by 14%.

According to a press release from Samaritan Health, the decision to increase worker’s income was made due to the current market conditions. Local and regional market RN wages have increased dramatically since August, resulting in Smaaritan analyzing the data, and propsing the increase to NYSNA.

Specifically, Samaritan adopted a new $15 per hour minimum wage rate for all entry-level positions in August which affected 1,200 of their employees. However, RN wages did not increase at that time.

The new agreement was ratified by a vote of RNs on November 22 and will result in wages increasing from $30.41 to $34.67 an hour. This change will impact 408 RNs that are employed at the Medical Center. The average full-time Samaritan RN will earn approximately $82,500 per year.

The Medical Center added that the increase will compliment Samaritan’s continued efforts to recruit and retain nurses as the nationwide shortage continues. More information regarding the decision can be found on the Samaritan Health website.