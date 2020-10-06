Samaritan Health restores computer systems, confirms no unauthorized access to patient data

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has announced an update following a security breach this past summer.

Samaritan Health officially announced on October 6, 2020 that all computer systems and applications have been restored. Samaritan also confirmed that no patient or employee data was access or acquired.

“Our systems are now relaying information as they had been prior to the outage, and all information is again being sent to the Health Information Exchange,” stated Samaritan Health President and CEO Thomas H. Carman. “We take the privacy of our patients and staff very seriously, so this is particularly meaningful and positive news.”

According to Samaritan Health, as of October 6, 2020, the following clinic locations are back in operation:

Women’s Wellness and Breast Care

Wound Care Center

Dermatology

Pain Management Center

Urology

Infectious Disease

Rheumatology

“Although our patient care and record systems are fully operational, we are still in a recovery period as we transition from paper downtime procedures and continue entering information into our systems. We have a methodical and effective process in place, but it is time intensive,” added President Carman.

This announcement is following a malware attack that took place on July 27, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.