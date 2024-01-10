WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has faced delays due to Tuesday night’s windstorm.

Samaritan locations are running on generator power due to weather and power loss throughout Jefferson County, according to the health systems.

Due to these issues, Samaritan has delayed patient and outpatient appointments at many offices and clinics until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. This included lab, imaging and radiology appointments.

All surgical and outpatient procedures at the hospital were also delayed until 9 a.m. The Walker Center for Cancer Care appointments were delayed until 10 a.m.

This includes the Health and Wellness Plaza in Watertown, Coffeen Street Lab/Imaging and all imaging and lab services at these locations.

Samaritan added that some offices may need to close for the day.

This does impact the following outpatient offices and clinics:

