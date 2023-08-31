WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 positivity numbers, Samaritan has made the decision to require masking in all locations for staff, patients, and visitors until further notice.

The decision comes from seeing an increase in positive cases in emergency department patients, hospital inpatients, employee cases, Jefferson County numbers of positive COVID-19 cases overall, and local wastewater testing. Holiday gatherings and the return to school are also of concern.

There will be no changes to hospital visitations at this time. Visitors that don’t wear masks won’t be allowed in the facility. The goal is to keep the number of positive cases in the community minimal. SMC said it “is doing its part to protect our patients, residents, and staff, just as other facilities across the state and nation are doing.”

Samaritan facilities will have “mask required” signs posted, and masks for use at entrances. If the metrics change and cases drop, they will replace the mask-required signs with mask-optional signs. This impacts the hospital, all clinics, and our long term care facilities