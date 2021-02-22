Samaritan Health welcomed 19 new physicians in 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health announced on Monday that despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the system welcomed 19 new physicians in 2020.

Samaritan introduced the 19 new members to the community virtually as health restrictions prevented the Health System from hosting its annual New Physician Reception.

Nineteen physicians chose to move to the area and care for our community in 2020,” stated Samaritan. “A few are returning to the region after working elsewhere, others are brand new to the North Country, and some bring their talents to our area through our close relationships with Fort Drum.”

The following individuals joined Samaritan Health in 2020.

Opoku Adjapong, MD, Pathology, Samaritan Medical Center

Honeylee Augustin, MD, Pediatrics, Watertown Pediatrics, PC

Florence P. Arnold, MD, Oncology and Hematology, Walker Center for Cancer Care

Griffin M, Biedron, MD, Orthopedics, North Country Orthopedic Group, PC

Justin D. Budnik, MD, Radiation Oncology, Walker Center for Cancer Care

Leilani M. Garcia, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center

Gisell Grullon, MD, Family Practice, LeRay Family Health Center

Ingrid M. Hall, MD, Rheumatology, Samaritan Rheumatology

Ihsan U. Haq, MD, Oncology and Hematology, Walker Center for Cancer Care

Jamie C. Humes, DO, Fort Drum OB/GYN

Diane K. Keating- Jones, DO, Pediatrics, North Country Family Health Center

Asim A. Kichloo, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center

Jimmie A. Mar, DO, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center

Stanislav Polinkevych, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center

Molly K. Setzer, DO, OB/GYN, Fort Drum OB/GYN

Diane I. Shumbusho, MD, OB/GYN, Fort Drum OB/GYN

Katrina D. Stinson, MD, OB/GYN, Fort Drum OB/GYN

Shikhar Vyas, MD, Pathology, Samaritan Medical Center

Andro A. Yousef, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical