Samaritan Health welcomed 19 new physicians in 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health announced on Monday that despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the system welcomed 19 new physicians in 2020.
Samaritan introduced the 19 new members to the community virtually as health restrictions prevented the Health System from hosting its annual New Physician Reception.
Nineteen physicians chose to move to the area and care for our community in 2020,” stated Samaritan. “A few are returning to the region after working elsewhere, others are brand new to the North Country, and some bring their talents to our area through our close relationships with Fort Drum.”
The following individuals joined Samaritan Health in 2020.
Opoku Adjapong, MD, Pathology, Samaritan Medical Center
Honeylee Augustin, MD, Pediatrics, Watertown Pediatrics, PC
Florence P. Arnold, MD, Oncology and Hematology, Walker Center for Cancer Care
Griffin M, Biedron, MD, Orthopedics, North Country Orthopedic Group, PC
Justin D. Budnik, MD, Radiation Oncology, Walker Center for Cancer Care
Leilani M. Garcia, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center
Gisell Grullon, MD, Family Practice, LeRay Family Health Center
Ingrid M. Hall, MD, Rheumatology, Samaritan Rheumatology
Ihsan U. Haq, MD, Oncology and Hematology, Walker Center for Cancer Care
Jamie C. Humes, DO, Fort Drum OB/GYN
Diane K. Keating- Jones, DO, Pediatrics, North Country Family Health Center
Asim A. Kichloo, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center
Jimmie A. Mar, DO, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center
Stanislav Polinkevych, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical Center
Molly K. Setzer, DO, OB/GYN, Fort Drum OB/GYN
Diane I. Shumbusho, MD, OB/GYN, Fort Drum OB/GYN
Katrina D. Stinson, MD, OB/GYN, Fort Drum OB/GYN
Shikhar Vyas, MD, Pathology, Samaritan Medical Center
Andro A. Yousef, MD, Hospitalist, Samaritan Medical