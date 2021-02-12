Samaritan Health’s Cape Vincent clinic to reopen April 1, Sackets Harbor and Lacona to remain closed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health made an announcement regarding three of the System’s clinics throughout the North Country.

Samaritan Health confirmed on Friday that the Cape Vincent Family Health Center will officially reopen its doors to patients beginning April 1, 2021. Patients who wre previously directed to the nearby Clayton Family Health Center are once again able to make appointments at the Cape Vincent location.

“We are pleased to reopen the Cape Vincent Family Health Center and remain committed to the community and thankful for its support,” said Samaritan Health President and CEO Thomas H. Carman. “It’s unfortunate the pandemic forced us to close the clinic temporarily, but we’re looking forward to resuming the local services the community has grown accustomed to.”

However, due to financial constrains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sackets Harbor and Lacona clinics will remain closed to patients. According to Samaritan, the system faced a significant revenue shortfall in 2020.

Samaritan added that former Sackets Harbor and Lacona clinic patients continually have care at the Adams, LeRay and Watertown family health centers. Additionally, all providers and staff from Sackets Harbor and Lacona have been transferred to larger clinics.

“While the closure of the Sackets Harbor and Lacona clinics is unfortunate, and we recognize the inconvenience this may cause, current patients have adapted well to traveling to Adams, Watertown or LeRay for primary care and to be seen by their trusted care team,” added Carman. “We’re pleased to continue to serve those communities at our other locations.”

Samaritan noted that all family health center locations, Cape Vincent, Adams, LeRay, Clayton and Watertown are accepting new patients at this time.