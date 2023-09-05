WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Home Health has earned the Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” award. The honors are for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2022 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest award program was made to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers.

With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

Samaritan Home Health employs 24 staff members with an average daily patient census of 160. Director of Patient Services at Samaritan Home Health, Stephanie Parks, said, “We are proud to receive this award as it is a true representation of the patient’s perspective on the high-quality level of personalized care we offer.”

To learn more: https://samaritanhealth.com/service/home-health-care/