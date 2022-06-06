WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members will have an opportunity to discuss carpal tunnel surgery and watch surgical equipment demonstrations on June 11 in Watertown. The open house will be led by the Director of Orthopedic Surgery at Samaritan Medical Center, Dr. Brian Zafonte.

Dr. Zafonte completed a Hand Surgery Fellowship at the University of California Davis Medical Center and is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery with Subspecialty Board Certification in Hand Surgery. He joined the Samaritan team earlier this year.

The goal of the event is to goal is to provide potential patients with a good understanding of how minimally invasive endoscopic surgery with Samaritan can provide relief. The event will take place at the Rotunda located at 830 Washington Street in Watertown which is between the Keep Home and Medical Center from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Those interested in attending are required to reserve their spot online, however, masks will be required at the event. There will be donuts and coffee provided at the event. More information can be found on the Samaritan Health website.