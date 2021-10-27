Samaritan Keep Home confirms 20 new COVID cases as outbreak continues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

On October 26, Samaritan Health Long-Term Care confirmed that 20 additional residents at the Keep Home tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the overall total since the outbreak was first confirmed on October 16 to 62 cases among residents.

There also has been a rise in staff COVID-19 cases at the Keep Home. In the same update, an additional four staff cases were confirmed, bringing the overall total to 21 active staff cases.

However, according to Samaritan Health, one resident has recovered from the virus and 17 more are anticipated to recover by October 27.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, and to recover more residents, all positive residents at the Keep Home have been moved to a specific COVID-unit.

Additionally, family visitation remains on hold until the outbreak is controlled but virtual visits are permitted. Family visitation has been paused since early October after staff began testing positive for the virus.

Samaritan also confirmed that those COVID patients who had phones and moved to the COVID-unit will have their phones connected by October 27.

Days after the outbreak was first confirmed at the Keep Home, Samaritan Spokesperson Leslie DiStefano addressed the steps the facility is taking. Watch the full interview in the player below: