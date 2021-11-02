Samaritan Keep Home confirms 3 new resident deaths as COVID cases surge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More residents at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown have died from the coronavirus.

As the Keep Home is continuing to respond to a COVID outbreak, Samaritan Health confirmed on Tuesday that three additional residents who were COVID positive have died. This brought the overall death toll to five.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Samaritan confirmed 20 new COVID cases among residents and four additional staff cases. There have been a total of 104 positive residents since the outbreak began, 26 of which have recovered.

According to the Keep Home, all positive residents are isolating-in-place as the facility tries to control the spread of the virus. Those who are eligible are also receiving monoclonal antibody therapy.

Additionally, family visitation remains on hold until the outbreak is controlled but virtual visits are permitted. Family visitation has been paused since early October after staff began testing positive for the virus.

Samaritan Health confirmed that it will continue to monitor all residents and is following guidance from the New York State Department of Health to address the ongoing outbreak.