WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another COVID-19 case was identified at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown on Tuesday.

Samaritan Health confirmed that there are now three Keep Home staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus. The update came after two cases were confirmed in a July 11 update.

All other staff and residents were tested for COVID-19 following the confirmation of these cases and all tested negative. Samaritan said that it is closely monitoring all residents. However, the new cases do not impact family visitation at the Samaritan Keep Home.