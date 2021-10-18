Samaritan Keep Home confirms COVID-19 outbreak among residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed an outbreak of the coronavirus at its Keep Home.

Over the weekend on October 16, Samaritan announced that there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 on the fourth floor of the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, New York. At the time of the announcement, 13 residents had tested positive for the virus.

Residents who have the coronavirus are now in isolation. Only one resident was presenting symptoms at the time of the update.

According to Samaritan, contract tracing has begun and all other residents in the facility have already been tested and are presenting negative results, but will continue to be closely monitored.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccine booster shots have been scheduled for October 26. These will be available to all eligible residents and staff at the Keep Home.

Due to these new cases, family visitation will continue to be paused at the nursing home facility. Visitation has been paused since early October due to recent confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at all Samaritan Health long-term care facilities in Watertown: