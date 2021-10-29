Samaritan Keep Home confirms first COVID-19 deaths among residents following outbreak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Keep Home has confirmed its first COVID deaths among residents.

Samaritan Health confirmed on October 28 that two residents have died that were COVID-positive at the Samaritan Keep Home. These were the first deaths the Keep Home has reported since the start of the pandemic. There are also five residents hospitalized with the virus.

Also on October 28, 12 residents tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were identified during facility-wide testing completed on the same day. To date, there have been 77 residents who have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was confirmed on October 16. However, 11 residents have recovered and more are anticipated to be recovered by October 29.

Additionally, two staff members at the Keep Home tested positive for the virus on Thursday. There is a total of 24 active staff cases.

To mitigate the spread of the virus at the Keep Home, all COVID-positive residents have been moved to a dedicated unit. Those who are eligible are also receiving monoclonal antibody therapy.

Additionally, family visitation remains on hold until the outbreak is controlled but virtual visits are permitted. Family visitation has been paused since early October after staff began testing positive for the virus.

Samaritan Health confirmed that it will continue to monitor all residents and are following guidance from the New York State Department of Health to address the ongoing outbreak.