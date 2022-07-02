WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 case has been identified at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed that one Keep Home staff member tested positive for the virus on July 1. This is the first COVID-19 case the nursing home has reported since three staff members tested positive in mid-June.

All other staff and residents were tested for COVID-19 following the confirmation of these cases and all tested negative. Samaritan said that it is closely monitoring all residents. However, the new cases do not impact family visitation at the Samaritan Keep Home.