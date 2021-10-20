Samaritan Keep Home COVID outbreak: 6 more residents test positive

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown is continuing to see an outbreak of the coronavirus among its residents.

Samaritan Health announced on October 19 that six additional residents and two new staff members tested positive for the coronavirus at the Keep Home. At this time, there are now 24 residents positive for the virus.

Samaritan Keep Home first reported a COVID outbreak on October 16. At the time, there were 13 residents positive for the virus. The facility first saw a rise in cases among staff members in early October, which led to an initial pause in family visitation.

According to Samaritan Health, all positive residents are now in isolation in a specific COVID unit and many are receiving monoclonal antibody therapy if eligible.

As of October 18, there were COVID cases reported at every Samaritan Health long-term care facility. This included the Keep Home and both the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility and Assisted Living Facility.

All Samaritan Keep Home residents are being monitored closely. Family visitation remains restricted at this time.