Samaritan Keep Home employee tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On June 3, Samaritan Health received notice that one staff member at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for COVID-19. This is the same staff member that tested positive on May 13. The staff member all along has been asymptomatic and were unaware they had the virus, according to a release from Samaritan.

After the first positive result, the staff member was quarantined at home for 14 days. They returned to work and were tested on May 28 with a negative result. They were again tested on June 1 to be compliant with twice a week testing and received a positive test result on June 3. The staff member will again be quarantined for 14 days and retested before they begin to work again. A release from Samaritan states the staff member overall has limited resident interaction.

Samaritan has performed over 2,800 COVID-19 tests on all long-term care staff members. Three have been positive so far, with two positives coming from one staff member. All residents at Samaritan Keep Home who were willing to be tested were tested for COVID-19 and all were negative. Samaritan stated they are confident that the additional precautions staff have been taking, including wearing masks and regular, deep sanitization of the facility, have greatly helped limit exposure.

Samaritan staff will continue to be tested once or twice per week to check for additional asymptomatic cases. Any employee showing symptoms will be tested immediately and will not able to work. Resident families have been notified.

