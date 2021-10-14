Samaritan Keep Home extends pause on family visitation due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The pause on family visitation at one of Samaritan Health’s nursing homes has again been extended.

Samaritan Health announced on Wednesday that an additional Samaritan Keep Home employee tested positive for the coronavirus. This additional case forced the facility to continue restriction family visitations, per guidelines from the New York State Department of Health.

This is the third time the pause on family visitation at Samaritan Keep Home has been extended this month. The first pause was announced on October 4 when the first staff COVID-19 case was confirmed, and the second was on October 6 when an additional employee tested positive for the virus.

Samaritan Health confirmed that all staff and residents will continue to be tested. No cases have been confirmed among residents since the original pause was issued.

The earliest family visitation will be permitted to open at Samaritan Keep Home is now October 27. If allowed, this will be communicated by Samaritan Health.

Below is data regarding COVID-19 cases at all of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities as of October 6, 2021: